Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,579. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

