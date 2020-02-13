Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Hosking Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 986,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,294 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 2.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $106,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Paypal by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 65,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.38. The stock had a trading volume of 352,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,379 shares of company stock worth $9,049,476 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

