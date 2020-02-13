PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,573,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,616,569 shares of company stock worth $107,875,896. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

