Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HLCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Helical to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

Helical stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $603.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 499.50 ($6.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 476.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 410.04.

In other news, insider Tim Murphy bought 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

