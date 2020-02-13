Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 956,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.67. 1,051,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $46,635.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,835.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $540,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,145,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,038 shares of company stock worth $2,746,849. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 54.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

