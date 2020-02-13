Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 740 to GBX 1,090. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Pennon Group traded as high as GBX 1,147.50 ($15.09) and last traded at GBX 1,142.38 ($15.03), with a volume of 108460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,116 ($14.68).

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Investec downgraded Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 979.40 ($12.88).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,073.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 895.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 13.66 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

