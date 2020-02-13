Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $185.73

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.73 and last traded at $185.57, with a volume of 2503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.22.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.23, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $616,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,282 shares of company stock worth $5,053,643 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

