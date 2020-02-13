People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$3.90 ($2.77) and last traded at A$3.90 ($2.77), approximately 138,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.85 ($2.73).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.34. The company has a market cap of $284.15 million and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE)

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

