PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,323 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $731,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $144.45. 92,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

