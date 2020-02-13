PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.88-5.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,040,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.11. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $147.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

