Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $70-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,594. Perceptron has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Perceptron will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Perceptron from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

