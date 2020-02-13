Perdoceo Education’s (PRDO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. 2,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,894. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,989,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.