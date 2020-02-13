Perdoceo Education’s (PRDO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. 2,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,894. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
