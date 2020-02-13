Pershing Square Capital Manage Sells 73,178 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $900.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $864.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $821.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $592.73 and a twelve month high of $901.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

