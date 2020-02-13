Peter R. Lane Sells 31,848 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $27.47. 2,394,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,797,000 after buying an additional 361,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after buying an additional 1,438,000 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,427,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,200,000 after buying an additional 382,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 586,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.