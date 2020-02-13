Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 559,043 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $70,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,963,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

