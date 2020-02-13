Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading Down 0.4%

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCB) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 1,469,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,748,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

