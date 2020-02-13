Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE PM opened at $87.90 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

