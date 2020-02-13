Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
NYSE PM opened at $87.90 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.