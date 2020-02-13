Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) will post earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($5.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($18.68) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($14.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.76% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

