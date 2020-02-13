Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

Stock analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.93 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,485. Phoenix Tree has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

