Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Feb 13th, 2020

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PIRS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 131,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,757. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

