Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 373 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 over the last 90 days. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.35. 1,060,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.79. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

