Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

BSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. 1,604,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

