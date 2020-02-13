Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174,376 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,167,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,567,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,493,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,061 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 79,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,711,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,630,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB stock remained flat at $$30.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 825,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,339. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

