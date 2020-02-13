Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,331,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,726,000 after buying an additional 100,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,642,000 after buying an additional 177,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $130.23. 1,028,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.