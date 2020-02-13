Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 186.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 308.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

NYSE:AGN traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.26. 2,450,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

