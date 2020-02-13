Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $335.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.74 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

