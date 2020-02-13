Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Visa by 243.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after acquiring an additional 706,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.40. 9,492,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

