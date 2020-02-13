Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,421,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 736.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,179,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 579.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,878 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.19. 819,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

