Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,475 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

NYSE NHI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 207,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,379. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.