Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

UAA opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after buying an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Under Armour by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Under Armour by 53,353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

