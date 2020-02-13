Piper Sandler Downgrades Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,166. Macerich has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,770,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,712,000 after purchasing an additional 816,924 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,289,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macerich by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 359,807 shares during the last quarter.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

