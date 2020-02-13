Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVOTF)’s stock price rose 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 3,155 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical products, with a strategic emphasis on the innovation of new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

