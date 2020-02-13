Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVOTF)’s stock price rose 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 3,155 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF)

Pivot Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical products, with a strategic emphasis on the innovation of new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pivot Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivot Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit