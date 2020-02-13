Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PXLW. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.08.

PXLW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. 15,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 2,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

