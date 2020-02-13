Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 112,796 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Green from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

Planet Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

