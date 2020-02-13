Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.19

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $13.00. Plant Health Care shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 171,804 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.

Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

