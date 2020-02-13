PlayGame Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 6% higher against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $281,126.00 and $5,231.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

