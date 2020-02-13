Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Trading Down 9.3%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.73, 4,544,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 1,465,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

