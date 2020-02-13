Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLUS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Plus500 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

LON:PLUS opened at GBX 900 ($11.84) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Plus500 has a 12 month low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The company has a market cap of $988.11 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 899.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 783.30.

In other Plus500 news, insider Alon Gonen acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

