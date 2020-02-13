Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $19.80 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Kucoin, DDEX and Bitbns. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $19.80 million and $13.61 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00789686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033584 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,833,328 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, IDEX, Bittrex, Kucoin, UEX, Bitbns, Binance, Kyber Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, Koinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

