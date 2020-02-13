Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.41-6.71 EPS.

Shares of POOL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.14. The stock had a trading volume of 386,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,800. Pool has a 12 month low of $148.36 and a 12 month high of $233.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

