Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 47,374 Shares

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,004,115.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 4th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,334 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $438,514.12.
  • On Tuesday, January 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $618,532.22.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49.
  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,495,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit