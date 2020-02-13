Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 47,374 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,004,115.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,334 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $438,514.12.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $618,532.22.

On Friday, January 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,495,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

