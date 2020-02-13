PPD (NYSE:PPD) Insider Christopher Fikry Purchases 7,400 Shares

PPD (NYSE:PPD) insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:PPD traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,028. PPD has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

