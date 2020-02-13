Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PMI remained flat at $GBX 163 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,751 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.41. Premier Miton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192 ($2.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $257.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

