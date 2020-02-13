Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.35.

NYSE:PVG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 4,999,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of -0.57.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

