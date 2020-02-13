PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Short Interest Up 16.5% in January

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PRGX Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PRGX Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PRGX Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGX Global stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 81,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,574. PRGX Global has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a PE ratio of -61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

