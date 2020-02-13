PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PSMT stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $727,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,261,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,142,465.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,400 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

