Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $106.63 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,081 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.28% of Assured Guaranty worth $106,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.55 per share, with a total value of $620,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 392,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,069,954.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $138,236.00. Insiders purchased 73,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,411 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 13,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

