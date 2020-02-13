Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $88.92 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,736 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $88,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.14. 454,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,765. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,601 shares of company stock worth $9,358,356. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.