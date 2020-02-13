Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,414 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Biogen worth $80,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 20.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.17. 48,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

