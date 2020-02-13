Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,102 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Phillips 66 worth $75,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 90,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,846. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.